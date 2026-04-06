27 Years Later, This Game Series Is Finally Worth Playing Again

The gaming industry is full of legendary series that define their respective genres, but few have managed to maintain that momentum. All too often, we see these series hit a high note, but future entries end up struggling to match it. Over time, that legacy becomes both a blessing and a burden, with players constantly comparing new releases to what came before. However, in some cases, this ends up being a benefit when a promising new entry aims to live up to those expectations.

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This is exactly the case with Unfrozen and Ubisoft’s upcoming Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era. For the first time since 1999, a game in the series has the potential to match the success of Heroes of Might & Magic III, and I cannot be more excited. It was the gold standard for turn-based strategy games, blending deep mechanics with a compelling fantasy world. Now, with Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era releasing in early access this month, the series finally feels like it is ready to return to form after nearly three decades.

Heroes of Might & Magic III Still Stands Above the Rest

image courtesy of Ubisoft

There is a reason Heroes of Might & Magic III is still talked about today. Its design struck a balance that few games have managed to replicate. Players controlled heroes across a world map, gathering resources, building armies, and engaging in tactical battles that required careful planning. The game’s depth came from its systems working together seamlessly. Town management, exploration, and combat all fed into one another, creating a loop that felt rewarding at every stage. Every decision mattered, from which units to recruit to how you approached each encounter.

The expansions, Armageddon’s Blade and The Shadow of Death, expanded this with new factions, units, scenarios, and more. To add to the depth, there was both multiplayer and single-player content, as well as an in-game scenario created. The sheer amount of content was astounding, and it wasn’t just the typical filler you see in many modern-day games.

Even now, the game holds up because of its clarity and focus. It does not overwhelm players with unnecessary complexity. Instead, it provides meaningful content that is easy to understand but difficult to master. That balance is what made it a classic and why so many players still return to it today. Later entries lost this focus along the way, making significant changes in some way that undermined what made Heroes of Might & Magic III one of the best strategy games of all time.

A Series That Lost Its Magic

image courtesy of ubisoft

Following the success of Heroes of Might & Magic III, later entries in the series attempted to build on its foundation. While some introduced interesting ideas, many failed to capture the same level of polish and cohesion. Changes to core systems often felt unnecessary or poorly executed. Some games shifted mechanics in ways that disrupted the balance that made the original so enjoyable. Others struggled with technical issues or design choices that alienated longtime fans.

As a result, the series lost momentum. New releases did not generate the same excitement, and the gap between what fans wanted and what they received continued to grow. Part of the problem was that the series constantly saw new developers take the reins, each with their own idea of how the series should develop. For many players, Heroes of Might & Magic III remained the high point, with everything that followed falling short of its legacy.

This isn’t to say that later entries are bad games, though some certainly fall way beneath the bar set by Heroes of Might & Magic III. Heroes of Might & Magic IV was actually quite good, but even this high mark isn’t enough to compare it to its predecessor. This was the problem, as each new game fell lower and lower. Entry by entry, fans began to lose hope that the series would recapture its former glory, including me. That is, until Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era was revealed.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Feels Like a True Comeback

image courtesy of ubisoft

Few games have gotten me as excited as Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era has. I was skeptical at first, but after playing the demo, I am convinced that even if it does not quite reach the high bar of Heroes of Might & Magic III, it will be the closest yet. The new developer, Unfrozen, has shown that it understands why fans love this classic game and has tried to recreate that magic while putting a modern spin on it. The focus appears to be on capturing the essence of Heroes III rather than reinventing it completely.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era releases in early access this month, and that approach could be a major advantage. Early access allows developers to gather feedback and refine systems over time. For a strategy game with this level of depth, that kind of iteration is crucial. Even before this release, the game already captures that familiar rhythm. Exploring the map, building up forces, and engaging in tactical battles feels closer to the classic experience than anything the series has produced in years.

After so many years of waiting, seeing a new entry that respects the series’ roots while embracing modern development practices is refreshing. If Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era continues on this path, it could finally bring the franchise back to relevance. Nearly 30 years after its peak, this is the first time the series has felt truly worth playing again. That alone is a major achievement, and it speaks to the importance of understanding what made the original great in the first place.

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