Forgotten Turn-Based Strategy Series Finally Returns in 2026 With a New Game

Every once in a while, a video game series goes quiet, either through a lack of effort from the developer or because entries in the series forget what made it so special to begin with. Yet the memories stick, especially when a series has one of the best games of all time in its lineup. For players who grew up in the golden age of PC gaming, turn-based strategy wasn’t just a genre; it was a lifestyle. Weekends vanished into sprawling campaigns, with each click of the map revealing treasures, enemies, or the promise of a bigger empire. It was a time defined by patient thinking and imaginative worldbuilding, games that rewarded strategy and long-term planning.

Now, after a full decade of silence, technically eleven years, since the new entry arrives in 2026, one of the most beloved franchises in strategy history is making an unexpected and triumphant return. Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, a prequel steeped in nostalgia, ambition, and reverence for the series’ roots, is finally bringing the franchise back to life. Following the series’ decline after Heroes of Might & Magic III, developer Unfrozen and publisher Ubisoft have big shoes to fill, but it already seems promising.

A Resounding Revival: Olden Era’s Demo and Enthusiastic Fan Reception

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era arrived quietly, but the community’s reaction has been anything but. Despite the unfortunate delay of its early access launch, the moment the demo dropped, strategy forums lit up with threads dissecting every detail, livestreamers jumped in to showcase early gameplay, and longtime fans began sharing their emotional reactions. For a franchise that has been dormant for 10 years, this vibrant return is a testament to its enduring legacy.

The demo’s biggest triumph is its commitment to authenticity. It feels like a true Heroes game that retains the tactical and richly layered atmosphere wrapped in a new, colorful aesthetic. You explore maps brimming with secrets, gather resources, and engage in grid-based battles that strike a balance between complexity and accessibility. The developers clearly understand that the magic of the franchise lies in discovery, pacing, and elegance rather than flashy reinvention that plagued later entries in the series.

Players have praised Olden Era’s art direction, which channels the whimsical fantasy style of classic entries while embracing modern clarity and polish. The soundtrack: warm, orchestral, and subtly familiar, has earned particular acclaim for recapturing the series’ trademark emotional tone. More importantly, the mechanics feel deliberate, clean, and respectful of what fans cherish most.

Heroes of Might & Magic III is one of my favorite strategy games of all time, alongside Warcraft III and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War. Seeing Unfrozen nail what I loved about the game and the genre, especially ahead of a full release, has been incredible. I’ve been wishing the series would return to its roots and former glory, and Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era is poised to do just that.

A Legendary Series With Triumphs, Missteps, and Unbreakable Legacy

The Heroes of Might and Magic series has one of the most fascinating trajectories in gaming: soaring heights, experimental ideas, a few stumbles, and an undying fanbase that kept its spirit alive through tournaments, mods, and community patches.

The early entries, particularly Heroes II and III, were genre-defining. They delivered magical worlds full of color and charm, deep turn-based tactics, and the unforgettable loop of exploring, fighting, upgrading, and conquering. Heroes III, often considered the crown jewel, became one of the highest-rated strategy games ever released, a 9.3 out of 10 on Metacritic, and remains actively played more than two decades later.

But the road wasn’t always smooth. Heroes IV tried bold new ideas: heroes fighting on the battlefield, drastically redesigned factions, and experimental mechanics. Some players adored ambition; others missed the refined simplicity of earlier games. Heroes V brought the series into 3D with a gorgeous new style, reinvigorating the fanbase and earning strong reviews. Yet the momentum faltered again as Heroes VI and VII were released with bugs, inconsistent design, and a lack of the polish that defined the classics.

Corporate shake-ups and licensing issues eventually pushed the series into limbo. For years, fans feared the franchise was gone forever, but we didn’t give up. Community expansions like Horn of the Abyss kept HoMM III alive. Modders updated visuals, AI behavior, and balance. Even now, HoMM III has an active player base.

The announcement of Olden Era wasn’t just a surprise; it was a relief. These fans had carried the torch for over a decade. They kept the memory alive through nostalgia, dedication, mods, and late-night multiplayer marathons. Olden Era represents not just a new game, but a chance for one of the greatest series to be restored to its former glory.

The Impossible Challenge of Living Up to Heroes of Might & Magic III

The biggest, mountain-sized challenge facing Olden Era is this: how do you follow Heroes of Might & Magic III, one of the most beloved and highest-rated games of all time? HoMM III isn’t simply a classic but a phenomenon. Even today, I’m among those who consider it one of the finest strategy games ever made. I remember eagerly looking forward to visiting my grandparents just to play the game on my grandfather’s PC. Over 25 years later, it provides an experience that is still unmatched. HoMM III captures a feeling few games manage to replicate: a blend of wonder, tension, and strategic fantasy immersion.

Trying to surpass it would be impossible. But succeeding it? Honoring it? That is a challenge Olden Era appears ready to embrace. The developers seem to understand that HoMM III’s greatness wasn’t just about mechanics. It was about the atmosphere. It was the sound of resources being gathered, the excitement of uncovering the map, the unforgettable faction aesthetics, and that delicate balance of strategy and charm. HoMM III felt alive.

Olden Era has had an incredible reception to the demo on Steam already. It appears to be following a blueprint destined to succeed. Fans have enjoyed it preserving traditional mechanics without rigidly copying them, updating visuals while keeping a painterly, fairy-tale tone, designing maps that encourage exploration rather than rushing, and more.

This approach acknowledges the reality: the goal isn’t to recreate HoMM III but to recapture its soul. HoMM III’s influence casts a long shadow, but Olden Era seems determined to walk confidently through it, drawing inspiration from the masterpiece while forging its own legacy. If done right, it won’t dethrone HoMM III but become the title that restores this iconic series to its former glory.

