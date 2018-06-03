Heroes of the Storm Is Revealing a New Hero and Map Tomorrow

Heroes of the Storm players have a big reveal to look forward to tomorrow with a new hero and another battleground map being revealed soon.

Blizzard’s reveal of the MOBA’s next hero and map was announced not long ago with the official Heroes of the Storm Twitter account sharing a message on Twitter that previewed the announcement. A post on the Heroes of the Storm blog that the tweet linked to also shared more information on the reveal that takes place on Monday so that players will know exactly when and how they can see the new additions as soon as they’re announced.

Lead Content Designer Matt Cooper and Lead Hero Designer Matt Villers will be joined by HGC Europe casters @Trikslyr and @Khaldor to bring you all the details. Learn More: https://t.co/Om1LKOQXXt pic.twitter.com/DvcAAiMlp2 — Heroes of the Storm (@BlizzHeroes) June 1, 2018

“We’re gearing up to unveil the next Hero and Battleground to enter the Nexus during a live broadcast on Monday, June 4, and we hope you’ll tune in for our live reveal celebration!” the Heroes of the Storm announcement said. “Lead Content Designer Matt Cooper and Lead Hero Designer Matt Villers will be joined by HGC Europe casters Tim ‘Trikslyr’ Frazier and Thomas ‘Khaldor’ Kilian to bring you all the details.”

To watch the live reveal, you can see it through Blizzard’s Twitch channel with the stream starting at 10 a.m. PT on Monday. Throughout the special livestream that’ll run for an hour, you’ll get a first look at the new hero as well as the battleground that Blizzard’s been working on.

“Stick around for the entire hourlong show for an epic showmatch on the new Battleground with members of the Heroes development team. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on, so be sure to set a reminder for 10:00 a.m. PDT on June 4. Until then, we’ll see you in the Nexus.”

Since the announcement was previewed on Twitter, people have been trying to guess who the new hero might be and what the map is that everyone will soon be able to play on. With how many properties Blizzard can pull from, people are calling out for more content from games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch.

Hope it’s some WoW related content! pic.twitter.com/HXtXfKZKUq — itsDair (@itsDairYT) June 1, 2018

The full reveal will come tomorrow at the times above, so tune in then to see what Blizzard’s plans are for the next steps in Heroes of the Storm.