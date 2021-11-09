Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story Announced by Riot Forge

Riot Forge today announced Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, a new video game developer by Choice Provisions. If you are at all familiar with Choice Provisions, it might not be surprising to learn that Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm runner video game given that the developer is best known for the BIT.TRIP series of video games. The title is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store on November 16th. Also? It’s going to release for Netflix “soon.”

“Set in the League of Legends universe, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a rhythm runner featuring Ziggs, the unforgettable yordle and Hexplosives extraordinaire,” the description of the new video game reads. “Players must perform bomb-jumps and bomb-attacks to the beat of a toe-tapping soundtrack, to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, and light fuses for satisfying and explosive chain reactions to achieve maximum mayhem.”

It was announced that more details about the video game will be revealed during a Riot Forge video showcase on November 16th at 11AM ET/8AM PT. It seems fair to assume that the video game will likely release following the showcase, but there is always the possibility that it will instead release earlier that day and will already be available at that time. It also seems like the same Riot Forge video showcase will feature new information on Ruined King: A League of Legends Story from developer Airship Syndicate.

As noted above, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store on November 16th. Pre-orders will grant players access to an exclusive Ruined Ziggs skins for use in the video game. It will also be available in the newly launched games section of the Netflix mobile app “soon.” You can check out all of our previous coverage of the original League of Legends video game right here.

