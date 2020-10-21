✖

Hideo Kojima's next game could be revealed soon. Last November, Hideo Kojima released his first game since he left Konami and Metal Gear Solid behind. Upon release, Death Stranding was pretty divisive, but it quickly cemented itself as one of the most original games of the generation and easily one of the best games of 2019. That was in 2019 though. In 2020, Hideo Kojima is hard at work on his next project. Taking to Twitter, Ludvig Forssell, the composer and audio director at Kojima Productions, shared a photo of a recent orchestral recording, which according to Forssell, is for a new unannounced game. Further, if you look closely, you can see Hideo Kojima present.

We've known Hideo Kojima and his team were working on a new game for a while, but this is our first substantial update on the game's development. At the moment, it looks like the game is in the early stages of development, which usually means a reveal is far away, but not with Kojima.

Hideo Kojima is known to reveal his games very early in development. Death Stranding in particular was revealed very, very early. In fact, it was revealed before the game even had an engine. In other words, we may see Kojima's next game very soon.

First “COVID recording” this year (for undisclosed project). Super happy with the results! pic.twitter.com/bpMrD3jAOB — Ludvig Forssell (@Ludvig_Forssell) October 21, 2020

For months, rumors have suggested Hideo Kojima is working on a horror game, something Kojima himself has suggested here and there as well. In fact, there have even been rumors suggesting Sony, Konami, and Kojima are in talks to revive Kojima's Silent Hills game, famously known as P.T. For now though, these are just rumors, but we could find out if there's something to them sooner rather than later.

What also remains to be seen is whether or not Kojima will team up with Sony again and make a PS5 console exclusive. The answer to this may be dependent on how well Death Stranding sold. Unfortunately, Sony has not disclosed sale figures for the game, suggesting they were underwhelming.

