PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Game Just $1.24

PlayStation has made a popular PS4 game just $1.24, but only for a limited time. The PlayStation Store is currently running two promotional sales. One of these sales is a special Halloween Sale that discounts a variety of PS4's scariest and spookiest games. The other sale is a more generic sale that discounts every game featured to less than $20. Both are sales are still live for another couple of weeks, and will likely be the last big PSN sales before PS5 arrives next month on November 12.

One of the best deals across both of these sales is for Dead Island: Retro Revenge, which is just $1.24 right now. Normally, it's $10. According to the game's PlayStation Store listing, this deal is available until October 29. After this, the game will return to its normal price.

"Time for some 16-bit retro revenge," reads an official pitch of the game. "Hell-bent on saving his cat, Max must carve a bloody path through a zombie-infested California, tearing his way through hordes of the undead, battalions of corrupt soldiers, and a slew of evil-minded ex-cons. Pull off crazy combos, collect power-ups, wield superweapons, and unleash insane magic attacks as you fight to become the amazing 16-bit side-scrolling hero you've always believed yourself to be!"

If this deal doesn't tickle your fancy, don't worry, it's not the only dirt cheap PS4 game over on the PlayStation Store right now. Below, you can check out a few more.

