Overwatch 2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Overwatch 2's release date may have just been leaked. Last year, Blizzard announced Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A year later, we haven't seen or heard anything about the sequel. However, apparently this is not only changing soon, but the game's release date is fairly close. While radio silence from Blizzard about the game suggests it's still a ways off, a new rumor suggests it will be out before spring of next year.

The rumor comes way of Metro a prominent Overwatch leaker and streamer who has proven to be a reliable source in the past. Taking to Twitter, Metro suggests the new rumors that that next Overwatch League season being delayed to April so they can launch alongside Overwatch 2 are true, which means a beta or full release around BlizzCon in February 2021 are true. In other words, if the next Overwatch League season isn't arriving to April to coincide with the release of Overwatch 2, it would be safe to assume Overwatch will be out before April.

"Rumors of the next Overwatch League season being delayed until April to make sure they can launch with Overwatch 2 suggest that the expected beta or even full release of the game around Blizzcon in February 2021 is very likely," said Metro.

Of course, like every rumor and leaks, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change. As for Blizzard, it has declined to comment on this latest rumor, and it's unlikely that's going to change as the company has a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it's safe to assume the game will be a cross-gen release.