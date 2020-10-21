Xbox Games With Gold: Free Xbox One Games We May Get for November 2020

Next month, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will release, and if you haven't checked out the calendar recently, next month is pretty close. The closer November gets, the more imminent Microsoft's reveal of the free Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox games coming to Xbox Live Gold subscribers via Games With Gold is. With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launching next month, it remains to be seen if the service will change to accommodate next-gen games. Right now, it offers two Xbox One games and two backward-compatible 360 and original Xbox games. You'd assume once the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are out, this will change to include Xbox Series games, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed. What we do know is that there will be free Xbox One games via Games With Gold next month, and the purpose of this article is to try and predict them. As you may know, the Games With Gold lineup has been severely lacking lately, but Microsoft could change this for the release of its next-gen consoles. Below, you can check out the two Xbox One games we think will be on the Games With Gold menu next month. That said, it's important to keep in mind that these are just predictions. They aren't based on rumors, leaks, or any type of inside knowledge. Rather, they are purely based on observation, a general knowledge of the industry, and the history of the service.

Gears Tactics Reason: Next month Gears Tactics will release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S after debuting on PC earlier this year. For the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, this is actually the most notable launch exclusive, despite being a few months old, and that's because, without Halo Infinite, the launch lineup from an exclusives perspective for both consoles is pretty barren. Before the series came to PC, Gears of War used to be an Xbox only series. In other words, to debut a new release in the franchise -- even if it's a strategy spin-off -- on PC is an odd decision. Look for Microsoft to remedy this by making it free on Xbox One via Xbox Live Gold as an apology for making Xbox players wait. Further, despite being only a couple of months old, nobody is talking about the game. Making it free with Games With Gold will also fix this. And most importantly, since Microsoft owns the game, it won't have to cut anyone a check to include it. Description: "Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters."