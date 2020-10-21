New PlayStation Job Listing Hints at Big Unannounced PS5 Exclusive

✖

A new PlayStation job listing appears to hint at a big unannounced PS5 exclusive. When the PS5 launches next month, it will do so alongside some pretty big PlayStation exclusive games, like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Sony has already announced additional releases like Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, Final Fantasy XVI, and a new God of War. Like the PS4, the PS5 will have some major exclusives, including sequels to many new IP established on the PS4.

Speaking of new IP, earlier this year Sucker Punch Productions debuted a new IP dubbed Ghost of Tsushima, which quickly became a commercial and critical hit. Thus it should come as no surprise that it sounds like a sequel is already in the pipeline and will continue the series on PS5.

Word of the sequel comes way of a new job listing from PlayStation-owned studio Sucker Punch Productions, which mentions that not only is the team already working on "upcoming projects," but outright says it would be a "plus" if applicants have knowledge of feudal Japanese history. The job listing doesn't come out and say Ghost of Tsushima, but that's a pretty big hint at the series.

Unfortunately, for now, this is all PlayStation fans anticipating a sequel have to chew on. And it's probably going to be all they will have to chew on for a while, as a sequel, if made, would likely be at least a few years away.

That said, while we wait to see what Sucker Punch Productions does next, don't forget to check out Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new free multiplayer update released for the game last week. Impressions are still early, but they all suggest it's quite good.

As for Ghost of Tsushima, it's available on the PS4 and the PS4 only, however, soon it will be playable on PS5 as well.

"It’s difficult to stay on task in Ghost of Tsushima," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Whether you’re liberating a settlement or tracking down your next worthy opponent for a duel, there’s always something to distract you be it a cry for help or an animal intent on showing you Tsushima’s secrets. Distractions like those are common in open-world games, but in Ghost of Tsushima, they’re implemented with a depth that’s difficult to come across elsewhere. Impressionable characters who are as integral to the story as the protagonist Jin himself and the appeal of finding your next test of skill make getting lost a goal, not an accident."