High on Life May Be Coming to PlayStation

High on Life, the most recent game from Squanch Games featuring the voice of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, may be coming to PlayStation consoles soon. News of this potential PlayStation port comes from the game being sighted on the Orbis Patches site which tracks behind-the-scenes PlayStation updates for different games on or coming to the platform. Neither PlayStation nor Squanch Games have announced anything about the game coming to PlayStation consoles at this time, but considering how we're several months out now from when the game first released on Xbox consoles and PC, it could very well be that the game's exclusivity window is about to expire.

Twitter user Knoebel brought attention to the High on Life appearance on the Orbits Patches site with only one update, Patch 1.0.3, listed there in the database. One could make the argument that the High on Life listing there is an old, old one and isn't indicative of anything happening with a PlayStation version in the near future, but it's worth noting that the site says the listing was updated just this week.

As Knoebel pointed out, High on Life first released on the Xbox and PC consoles back in December 2022. While exclusivity windows usually last either six months or a year, we're right between those two timeframes, so there's no telling when, if ever, the game might come to PlayStation consoles.

A 'High on Life' PS4 Version was found on the PlayStation backend.



'High on Life' launched last December on Xbox and PC.https://t.co/ex1sMo2Fap pic.twitter.com/sALQGOHyx7 — Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) July 20, 2023

After the game launched, it got sub-70 Metacritic scores on both the Xbox and PC versions from reviewers who were at times critical of the game's humor. It features Roiland's voice throughout, and since Roiland often does the same voice in his various works, that may get a bit old to some after playing the game for awhile. It faired a bit better with players, however, with the game receiving slightly higher user scores.

High on Life is also getting some DLC, High on Knife, though a release date for that content hasn't been set yet.

""We've been humbled and grateful for the fan reaction to High On Life, and we're excited to continue working within this crazy universe," said Squanch Games studio director Mike Fridley. "We're looking forward to incorporating more of a horror-comedy vibe in 'High On Knife,' and we can't wait to hear what fans think of it when it's released later this fall."