‘Hitman 2’ Trailer Takes Players Into the Heart of Colombia

So far, the trailers that we've seen for Hitman 2 have put Agent 47 in some interesting scenarios, whether it's arranging a professional hit on a racetrack or taking to the streets to keep an eye on potential targets. But for the game's latest trailer, we're headed to the jungle, baby.

In the clip, which you can see above, we see Agent 47 make his way to Colombia, where you'll have to use the jungle environment to your advantage of you go up against heavily armored soldiers.

The stage takes place in the remote village of Santa Fortuna, which is normally a good tourist spot. But here, you'll be going head-to-head against a cartel, looking for the three leaders that are your next objectives. The goal is to get them all in the same place and take all of them out. That's easier said than done.

Fortunately, you're Agent 47, and you have a number of abilities to your advantage. Along with slick weapons like firearms and a cool throwing axe, you can also take out adversaries with close attacks. And, of course, you can arrange happy little "accidents" to take out foes, so you don't alert too many enemies to your presence, like rigging some sort of explosive to go off when someone gets near it.

IO Interactive seems to be implementing all of Hitman's gaming staples into the sequel, including sneaking up on foes, using different disguises to your advantage, keeping bodies out of plain sight, or maybe just being a badass and walking right in to clean house. How you complete the level is completely up to you, but remember -- it's all about how the mission goes down in the end. And you must kill all three targets.

We're bound to see even more levels introduced in the weeks ahead as Hitman 2 builds up to its November release, but it's great to see the detail poured into the Colombian stage, especially with the foliage that Agent 47 will work his way through, along with other things like lighting (with some of the explosions) and other cool little items.

We'll let you know what gets introduced as Hitman 2 leads up to its release on November 13 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. "Happy hunting, Agent 47!"