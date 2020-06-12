Free Hitman Game Now Available to Download Following Hitman 3 PS5 Reveal

✖

IO interactive has made one of its Hitman games free to download following yesterday's big Hitman 3 reveal at the PS5 event. More specifically, the Danish developer has revealed that for a limited time gamers can download 2012's Hitman: Absolution for free. No strings attached. Unfortunately, if you're on console, you're going to miss out on this latest freebie, because it's only available on PC, or more specifically GOG.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available for free, but we know it's a limited time offer. Presumably, the deal will last a few days, or at a maximum, a few weeks. In other words, if you're interested, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

Further, once downloaded, the game is yours to keep. This isn't a free trial or a free demo, it's a free download, but soon the game will return to its normal price. However, as long as you download the game before this, you won't have to pay a penny to have a copy forever.

Hitman: Absolution is the fifth installment in the popular stealth series that debuted back in 2012 via the PC, Xbox 360, and PS3. In it, players once again play as Agent 47 "undertaking his most personal contract to date" after being betrayed by the Agency. With the police on your trail, you, as Agent 47, will pursue "redemption in a corrupt and twisted world."

Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Glacier 2 technology: Hitman Absolution has been built from the ground up, boasting a cinematic story, distinctive art direction and highly original game and sound design.

Hitman Absolution has been built from the ground up, boasting a cinematic story, distinctive art direction and highly original game and sound design. Freedom of Choice: Stalk your prey, fight them head-on or adapt as you go along. As Agent 47 the choice is yours thanks to highly evolved gameplay mechanics and a ground-breaking AI system.

Stalk your prey, fight them head-on or adapt as you go along. As Agent 47 the choice is yours thanks to highly evolved gameplay mechanics and a ground-breaking AI system. Experience a Living, Breathing World: In the world of Hitman: Absolution every moment can become a story as unique characters, rich dialogue and Hollywood standard performances combine to create a gameplay experience like no other.

In the world of Hitman: Absolution every moment can become a story as unique characters, rich dialogue and Hollywood standard performances combine to create a gameplay experience like no other. Disguises: As Agent 47, the identity of almost anyone you meet is yours for the taking. Immobilize your prey, steal their outfit, and use your instinct to blend in and deceive your enemies.

As Agent 47, the identity of almost anyone you meet is yours for the taking. Immobilize your prey, steal their outfit, and use your instinct to blend in and deceive your enemies. Instinct Mode: See the world through the eyes of Agent 47 and become the world’s deadliest assassin. Using Hitman: Absolution’s Instinct Mode you’ll predict enemy movement, discover new ways to kill, and use high powered weaponry with deadly accuracy.

As mentioned above, yesterday IO Interactive revealed Hitman 3, which will be out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in January 2021.

