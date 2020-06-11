Hitman 3 Announced for PlayStation 5

Sony is going all out with its PlayStation 5 announcement event, revealing some highly-anticipated sequels that players have been crossing their fingers for, as well as follow-ups we didn't know we needed. The latter of those two categories surprisingly includes a new game in the beloved Hitman franchise. During the stream, a trailer was released for Hitman III, the third chapter in the saga, which will arrive on PlayStation 5 at the beginning of this year.

HItman III appears to be the final installment in the franchise, or at least the current trilogy of games. The tagline at the end of the trailer, and all throughout the game's marketing, is "Death Awaits." It seems like the main character's life will come to an end by the time the game is through, or perhaps he will pass the torch to another killer. Either way, this looks to be an epic story-ender for a franchise that has shown up in multiple generations of consoles.

The first Hitman game, Hitman: Codename 47, was released back in 2000, and it was the first of seven total games to arrive over the years. The series hit the reset button in 2016 with a game simply called Hitman. Hitman II came out two years later in 2018. Hitman III will likely bring the end of this saga, potentially kicking off a new one going forward.

The success of the Hitman franchise has led to two feature films based on the property. The first movie, Hitman, starred Timothy Olyphant and was released in 2007. HItman: Agent 47 was released in 2015.

Hitman III is coming to PlayStation 5 in January 2021. A specific release date has yet to be revealed.

