Hitman Trilogy Collection Announced

Developer IO Interactive today announced the Hitman Trilogy collection, which features Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 in one single package. The new collection was unveiled alongside several new additions coming in 2022 for Hitman 3, but fans won’t have long to wait for the collection. Hitman Trilogy is set to release digitally alongside Year 2 on January 20th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Oh, and to top it all off, it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

According to the announcement, Hitman 3‘s arrival on Steam will include PC VR support and several technical improvements like ray-tracing, but there are still some odds and ends that seemingly will not be available. Steam Achievements and Trading Cards appear to still be in the works, but anyone that grabs Hitman 3 on any of the new platforms will also be able to grab the original Trinity Pack pre-order bonus for 30 days.

HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass.



Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: https://t.co/1SODjYBTQC pic.twitter.com/0o4gvAj7WK — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 13, 2022

In terms of new content coming to Hitman 3, the big two announcements for Year 2 are the Freelancer and Elusive Target Arcade modes. Elusive Target Arcade basically turns the Elusive Target concept into a consecutive marathon with new unlockable rewards while Freelancer is something completely new. Freelancer basically turns the campaign into a roguelike with a customizable safehouse and reworked missions. Additionally, only gear brought back to the safehouse after a mission will be kept, unlike the normal campaign. Elusive Target Arcade is coming on January 20th while Freelancer is set for a more nebulous Spring 2022.

As noted above, Hitman Trilogy is set to release digitally on January 20th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store as well as Xbox Game Pass. This coincides with the start of Year 2 content. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Hitman franchise in general right here.

What do you think about the announcement of Hitman Trilogy? Are you looking forward to its release next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!