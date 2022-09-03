Hogwarts Legacy Won't Include an Iconic Harry Potter Activity

Hogwarts Legacy won't include one of the biggest staples of the Harry Potter series, much to the disappointment of some fans. The Harry Potter universe is incredibly rich with lore, allowing it to feel lived in when audiences are introduced to it in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Although Harry Potter himself is a major character and the stories largely revolve around him, the world is set up to feel like it existed long before he did and that there are years of wizarding history waiting to be explored. Given Harry's story has largely concluded, Warner Bros. has been trying to find ways to continue that world through the Fantastic Beasts films and the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game.

Hogwarts Legacy aims to ground fans in the shoes of a student at Hogwarts. You'll get to pick a house, take classes, wander the grounds, choose the kind of witch or wizard you'd like to be, and much more. It's everything a Harry Potter fan could want, except, it will be missing one thing: Quidditch. The famous sport from the Harry Potter series will not be playable in Hogwarts Legacy, despite a glimpse of a Quidditch player in one of the trailers for the game and the ability to fly a broom. An official FAQ confirmed the disappointing news, leaving some fans upset.

"Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy," says the FAQ. "However, broom flight for traversal and broom race challenges are part of the game. Players will also fly brooms to explore new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle."

Perhaps there's a chance you'll get to watch Quidditch or maybe it will even be added in via DLC at a later date. However, at the moment, Quidditch will not be part of your time at Hogwarts. It's unclear if there are any other noteworthy omissions from Hogwarts Legacy, but this certainly has to be one of the biggest regardless.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10th, 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The game will also come to Nintendo Switch at a later date. How do you feel about the lack of Quidditch? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T VGC]