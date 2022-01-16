Hogwarts Legacy Report Warns the Game Is in “Trouble”

A new report about Hogwarts Legacy — the highly-anticipated Harry Potter game currently scheduled to release this year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — warns the game is “in some sort of trouble” and in danger of being delayed to 2023. This new report comes on the back of a smattering of rumors and reports that suggested the game was on schedule to release this year and could rear its head at a rumored PlayStation State of Play in February.

The report comes the way of PlayStation insider and Sacred Symbols host, Colin Moriarty, who notes that he has been “hearing behind the scenes that [the] game isn’t coming out this year.” Unfortunately, this is more or less the extent of the report. Moriarty reveals that he’s looking forward to the game, but based on what he’s hearing, it needs a bit more time in the oven.

If this is true, it seems unlikely WB Games would resurface the game at a February PlayStation State of Play. Meanwhile, if the game is going to be delayed to 2023 it wouldn’t be a great sign. Due to the pandemic, many games have suffered and been delayed, but Hogwarts Legacy was originally slated for 2021. To slip two years wouldn’t be the greatest look. That said, this speculation assumes the report is accurate. Moriarty is widely considered a reliable source, however, not only does that not negate the fact this is information of the unofficial variety and subject to change, but that it’s at odds with previous and recent reports about the game that claimed it’s going to release this year and get a second trailer soon.

At the moment of publishing, WB Games hasn’t commented on the report and the speculation it has created. Typically, WB Games does not comment on rumors, reports, leaks or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. However, if it bucks expectations and issues any type of response, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter game, click here.