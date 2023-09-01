Hogwarts Legacy Sale Makes Harry Potter Game Cheaper Than Ever Before

A new Hogwarts Legacy sale has made the Harry Potter game cheaper than it has ever before. Unfortunately, if you're on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X you're not going to get in on this action as the game has not been discounted on these platforms. Why this is, we don't know, but what we do know is it's on sale on PC, PS4, and PS5, and it's the cheapest it has even been on these platforms.

As it always is, the Xbox One Version is $59.99 and the Xbox Series X|S version is $69.99. On PS4 and PS5 though, the game is now $41.99 and $48.99, respectively. This discount, which is available until September 6, represents a savings of 30 percent.The PS5 version is more expensive because it's base price is more expensive. Meanwhile, a Steam copy is currently only $41.99 rather than $59.99, thanks to the same tier of discount. This deal is available an extra day though, aka until September 7.

Of course, if you can wait a bit longer to player the Harry Potter RPG, you should, because the game is likely to get deeper discounts during the holiday season, especially at retail. That said, so far, its continued popularity has meant it's holding its price pretty firmly.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books," reads an official blurb about the game. "Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."