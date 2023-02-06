Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release

Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The freebies include in-game cosmetics. It's unclear if this is the only way to claim the cosmetics, but they are as follows: Silver-Eyed Dragon Spectacles, Carmine Bol Lightning Scarf, Urchin Hat, and Lilac Assemble.

What do you have to do to claim these cosmetic items? Well, first you need a Twitch account, you need to be signed in, and you need to make sure Twitch drops are on. Then you need to watch a streamer playing the game for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, you should be awarded one of the four items. To get all four items, you will need to be in Hogwarts Legacy streams for two hours. Once you earn the reward, claim it in your Twitch inventory. From here, go to the Connection page for the WB Games account site and connect your WB Games profile to your Twitch profile. If you don't have the former, you will have to make one. And that's it.

Below, you can check out the items in question:

Are you ready to reap the rewards? Four exclusive #HogwartsLegacy in-game cosmetics are available with Twitch Drops from February 7th – 24th. https://t.co/v0KGkKOwIG pic.twitter.com/N8hQERO6yJ — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

Wrap yourself in Merlin's Cloak by obtaining this exclusive Twitch Drop, available to unlock only through watching the official #HogwartsLegacy Launch Week Livestreams on https://t.co/t4mVCOZktQ. pic.twitter.com/LzvAmvMmBm — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 6, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, come April 4, it will also be available via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Reviews for the game started coming in today, and right now it currently boasts an impressive score on Metacritic based on these early reviews.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our review-in-progress for the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great-looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."