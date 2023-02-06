Why Hogwarts Legacy Doesn't Have Quidditch

Hogwarts Legacy doesn't let players partake in Quidditch, unfortunately, but there is a reason! Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, except it's completely disconnected from that era. This game takes place in the late 1800s, long before Potter and Voldemort went toe to toe and obliterated the titular school. This new original story allows fans to create their own witch or wizard and control their own narrative while also living out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts. It's just about everything one could hope for, but there is one grave exemption that has rattled the cages of Potter fans.

It was confirmed many months ago that there'd be no Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy. For those that somehow don't know, Quidditch is a popular game in the Harry Potter universe where kids violently fly around on broomsticks and attempt to hurl balls into the goals of the enemy team. It's a lot of fun to watch in the movies and fans were hoping to play it in the game. A leak suggested that it was going to be apart of the game at one point, but got scrapped somewhere along the way, likely so the team could focus on the core gameplay experience. In the actual context of the game, Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black explains to the students that an "unfortunate injury" on the pitch in last spring's final has led to the staff canceling this year's Quidditch season.

Given we see a child literally struck by lightning during a game of Quidditch in one of the films, it's hard to even imagine what this "unfortunate injury" could've been if it was deemed hardcore enough to cancel the season. Nevertheless, it's nice to see Avalanche Studios took the time to create a reason within the game instead of totally ignoring it. You can still fly broomsticks in the game and visit the Quidditch pitch, so you can get a taste of that experience.

Hogwarts Legacy releases for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on February 10th. Are you disappointed that there's no Quidditch in the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.