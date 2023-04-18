Horizon Forbidden West Gets New PS5 Update Before Burning Shores DLC Release

Prior to the launch of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores in the coming day, developer Guerrilla Games has today pushed out a new update for the base game on PlayStation 5 consoles. Although Forbidden West itself is available to play across both PS5 and PS4, Burning Shores is an expansion that will only be coming to Sony's newest PlayStation console. As a result, today's new update is one that those on PS4 won't be seeing on their own platform just yet.

Available to download at this moment, update version 1.21 for Horizon Forbidden West is now live. For the most part, this patch is much smaller in scale and merely paves the way for Burning Shores ahead of its release. Outside of laying this groundwork, though, Guerrilla has also added just a couple of new features to Forbidden West. Specifically, these additions are largely tied to accessibility and allow players to now turn on auto-pickup, increase the size of subtitles, or further tweak the game's color blind settings. No gameplay overhauls have been made with this Horizon Forbidden West update, but those changes might come about once the Burning Shores DLC finally arrives.

"South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, a millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity has carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago," says the description of the forthcoming Burning Shores add-on. "Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West, as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds."

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will be releasing tomorrow on April 18th, exclusively for PS5. The expansion is set to retail for $19.99 and is currently live to pre-order on the PlayStation Store right now.

You can check out the full patch notes from today's new Horizon Forbidden West update attached below.

NEW FEATURES