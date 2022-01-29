Horizon Forbidden West Developer Reveals How Long the Game Is

One of the developers behind Horizon Forbidden West has revealed how long the upcoming PlayStation sequel should take to finish. In an upcoming month of releases that will be filled with titles like Dying Light 2, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Elden Ring, some fans have been specifically wondering how long Horizon Forbidden West will take to beat so that they can try to juggle everything else that’s coming out. And while Horizon Forbidden West won’t be a short game by any means, if you were able to quickly beat the first installment in the series, it sounds like you shouldn’t have an issue with the follow-up.

In a conversation with GamePro, Horizon Forbidden West’s director Mathjiz de Jonge revealed that the game’s length should be equivalent to that of Horizon Zero Dawn. Although he specified that Forbidden West will be larger than the game that preceded it in some ways, the main story on its own should last about as long as Zero Dawn. Based on aggregate playtimes taken from the website How Long to Beat, this means that Horizon Forbidden West should take around 22 to 25 hours to finish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned, though, de Jonge specified that Horizon Forbidden West will be a larger game than Zero Dawn, which means that completionists will be spending more time in this world than before. For reference, completionist runs of Horizon Zero Dawn tended to last anywhere between 45 and 60 hours for most players, depending on how much side content one may have spent time with. So if you want to see through everything that Horizon Forbidden West will have in store, it sounds like a minimum of 50 hours will be needed to be put into the game.

In case you didn’t already know, Horizon Forbidden West will be launching next month on February 18 on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. If you’d like to hear more of our thoughts on the game, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage in the coming weeks as we’ll have a review to share with you before release.