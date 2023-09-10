Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Leaked

A new leak seems to have revealed that a "Complete Edition" of PlayStation's Horizon Forbidden West will be announced and released soon. Back in early 2022, Horizon Forbidden West was initially released across PS5 and PS4 consoles. It was later followed by The Burning Shores DLC earlier this year, which exclusively came to the PS5 version of Forbidden West. Now, it looks like PlayStation is going to soon let loose a single version of the game that will contain all of this content in a lone bundle.

Spotted on a Singapore ratings website, a new listing for Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition has now appeared. This listing doesn't share too many details about the game, but it has only been rated for PlayStation 5. Given that The Burning Shores is an expansion that only ever released on PS5, it can be safely assumed that this Complete Edition of HFW won't end up seeing a release on PS4.

With the original Horizon Zero Dawn, PlayStation and developer Guerrilla Games ended up also releasing a Complete Edition of the open-world title as well. This package bundled in The Frozen Wilds, which was the lone post-launch expansion that Horizon Zero Dawn ended up receiving. Essentially, it looks like PlayStation is now choosing to do the same thing here with Horizon Forbidden West, which isn't much of a surprise.

When Could Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Be Announced?

(Photo: PlayStation)

Given that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition has now leaked, the question turns to when PlayStation will announce this version of the game. Currently, rumors and reports have indicated that Sony is planning to hold its next State of Play live stream at some point in September. Assuming that this does come to fruition, it seems incredibly likely that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition would be unveiled at this time. If we do hear more on this front soon enough, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

Until then, to learn more about the latest Horizon Forbidden West content, The Burning Shores, you can find a description of the expansion below.

"South of the Tenakth Clan Lands, a millennia of volcanic eruptions and violent seismic activity has carved the ruins of Los Angeles into a treacherous archipelago.

Experience the next chapter of Horizon Forbidden West, as Aloy pursues a sinister new threat to the planet, hidden among these dangerous, untamed wilds. The Burning Shores contains additional content for Horizon Forbidden West, including new storylines, characters, and experiences in a stunning yet hazardous new area."