New PlayStation State of Play Possibly Happening Soon

A new PlayStation State of Play may be imminent. PlayStation is a gaming juggernaut and had made itself out to be one of the best places to play video games. While it offers a ton of major third-party games, PlayStation has also made a name for itself with its prestigious exclusive games like The Last of Us, Uncharted, God of War, and more. And if you're a fan of Spider-Man, PlayStation is the only place you can go to play new Spider-Man games now. With that said, the PS5 generation has had a strong start with a handful of great exclusives, but fans are still wanting to see what comes next and what they can expect from already announced games.

It has been a minute since the last PlayStation event and there's typically one every few months. Naturally, rumors of an upcoming PlayStation State of Play have been swirling around for the last couple of weeks. Now, it seems like it may be gaining some actual traction. ResetEra user shinobi602, who has been a credible leaker in the past, seemed to be suggesting that a new PlayStation event may be coming next week. This comes after Jeff Grubb reported he heard a State of Play was on the way at the end of August. Whether or not it actually comes to fruition is a mystery, but it seems like now is as good a time as any. Xbox just released its biggest game of the year with Starfield, PlayStation will release Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the end of October, and PlayStation also just upped the prices of PlayStation Plus.

Naturally, it seems like all of this would put Sony in a good position to have a new event. Some have speculated that we'll get a special State of Play around Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We did get a lengthy gameplay demo this summer, but there's still tons we don't know about the game, so we may get a larger taste of the game's mechanics at the State of Play. Either way, we can probably expect some sort of new footage from the game as marketing ramps up.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently slated to release on October 20th. Unlike its two predecessors, it will only be on PlayStation 5. If you're still on PS4, you'll have to upgrade to play the sequel. Both games did come to PC eventually, so there is a chance that the sequel will come to PC eventually, but it will likely be years from now and done as a way to promote a hypothetical third game later down the line.

What Else Could Be at the PlayStation State of Play

State of Plays are typically focused on games coming sooner rather than later and a lot of other big PlayStation exclusives appear to be coming in 2024 or beyond. Still, there's a chance we get a glimpse at the long-awaited multiplayer Last of Us game, especially with The Last of Us Day happening later this month. We'd likely get glimpses at new third-party games, indies, VR titles, and more, but there's always a chance Sony slips in something to surprise us.