Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix TV Series Gets First Details in New Report

Sony announced just a couple of weeks back that it was officially working on a new TV series with Netflix based on the PlayStation's Horizon franchise. In recent years, Horizon has quickly become one of the most recognizable PlayStation properties with both Horizon Zero Dawn and this year's Horizon Forbidden West releasing to critical and commercial success. And while we previously didn't know what this TV show for Horizon would look like, a new report has now shed some first details on the project.

According to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, the Horizon TV series at Netflix is going to sit alongside the story seen in the video games. The show is supposedly going to be called Horizon 2047 and will center around the events that take place before the fall of humanity. For those unaware of Horizon, the story seen in the video games is set hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event that wipes out much of life on Earth. Assuming that this series actually takes place in 2047, it would show the steps that are taken before the franchise's main protagonist, Aloy, ever ends up coming about.

Assuming that this report from Grubb is accurate, it makes sense for this to be the focus of the Horizon TV show for a number of reasons. For starters, it would let this Netflix series be more of a companion piece that would simply help to further flesh out the story seen in this world. Additionally, this would also allow Guerrilla Games to continue to tell the story of Aloy on its own in future video games that might come about. While a third mainline Horizon title has yet to be announced, considering how well Forbidden West has done, it seems likely that the series will continue well into the future.

What are your thoughts on this description of the Horizon TV series so far? And when do you think that this show might actually end up landing on Netflix? Let me know all of your own thoughts either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.