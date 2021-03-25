Ghost of Tsushima Movie Coming From Sony With John Wick Director

✖

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have announced that the latest PlayStation IP getting the movie treatment is Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions' open-world action game that debuted last year, via the PS4, to critical acclaim and commercial success. Right now, details on the movie are scarce. For example, there's no word of a release date, the cast, or when the project is scheduled to begin filming. What we do know is that Chad Stahelski, the man behind John Wick, has been tapped as director

Beyond John Wick, Stahelski is best known for his work in stunts. Over the years, working as a stunt coordinator, choreographer, and more, Stahelski has bolstered his CV with movies like Deadpool, The Hunger Games, Captain America: Civil War, and The Matrix Reloaded.

Joining Stahelski are Alex Young and Jason Spitz, who will serve as producers through their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Meanwhile, also attached to the project are Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions.

Sucker Punch Productions -- the developer behind the IP -- are also involved with the movie as Executive Producers, with Peter Kang overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.” said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions, about the project.

As noted, details on the movie are borderline non-existent. What we do know is that Stahelski is scheduled to being the filming of John Wick 4 soon, which means filming of Ghost of Tsushima is likely still a ways off.

