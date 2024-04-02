House Flipper 2 Adds Floor is Lava Mode Update

You'd be forgiven if you thought House Flipper 2's latest update was yet another elaborate April Fool's Day prank; however, developer Frozen District has made it clear that the new Floor is Lava mode is very real. The "fiery" new addition gives players a new job to complete, which transports them to a world where the floor is covered in lava. They need to make it through a series of jumping puzzles to complete the challenge, completely flipping the previously chill cleaning game on its head. It's definitely an odd addition to House Flipper 2, but no one can say that Frozen District isn't keeping its fans on their toes.

House Flipper 2 Floor is Lava Mode

As mentioned, the new update gives players a brand-new way to play House Flipper 2. However, this extends even further than that. The developers are also hosting a new Community Contest which asks players to build their own lava-filled course. If you're able to build a course the team loves, you can earn real-life rewards, including a House Flipper 2-themed Xbox controller.

While this may seem a bit out of left field, Frozen District has a history of turning April Fool's Day jokes into real content. With the original game, the team dropped in a Dragon Ball Z-themed house, giving players the ability to remodel Kame House. While it wasn't an actual partnership with the anime giant, it was very clearly inspired by Akira Toriyama's fan-favorite series.

It's also worth noting that the team isn't finished revealing House Flipper 2 news. Alongside the joke mode, the team announced that it will give fans new info about the upcoming Reef Cottage update tomorrow. That's likely to feature more substantial content, though it might not be quite as hectic. Either way, it's a great time to be a House Flipper 2 fan.

Below, you'll find the full patch note for the Floor is Lava Update. House Flipper 2 is available now on PC and is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this month.

House Flipper 2 Floor is Lava Update Patch Notes

New:

A job (Don't bother looking for any BLAZING HOT content, nothing to see here, just some boring cleaning!)



A new interaction with the "VR goggles" item! (No need to check that either, NO HIDDEN FEATURES, just move on!)



A collection of items fitting a new theme! (Some weird stuff referring to HIGH TEMPERATURES or something… no clue.)



Mod.io houses and jobs can now be browsed from inside the game! (Ah, at last! This WARMS my heart!)

Changes:

Optimization tweaks for the "Coast" environment!



If you're playing on a controller, you can now enjoy a bunch of navigation and quality-of-life improvements!



UI visual enhancements.



If your PC was struggling with window cleaning, now it's gonna be smooth as butter! (at least we hope so…)

Oh yeah!

With this update, it's much more than just new content prepared by us, the devs.

You can create your very own lava tracks and levels, share them with us, and even compete in the Community Contest for the best lava track in the Flipper community!

The rules are simple!

1. Create a new property in the House Flipper 2 Sandbox Mode.

2. Build a track / course fitting the theme of the Contest – "Floor is Lava":

a)

Your "Floor is Lava" project has to contain the Lava surface finish (found in Sandbox Mode's Surface Finishes/Other)

b)

Remember that your project also has to contain the following items:

A Start gate



At least one Checkpoint gate



A Finish gate

These can be found in the House Flipper 2 in-game item store, in the Sandbox Only/Minigames category

3. Upload the finished property to the Mod.io website

Mod.io website

with

at least 3 screenshots best showcasing the project, as well as check the

"Floor is Lava" tag in the upload process.

4. Make sure to submit your entry by April 30, 2024, 23:59, Polish time (CEST)!

Check out the full version of the

Official "Floor is Lava" Community Contest Ruleset

If any of the rules is unclear to you, make sure to let us know!

We will be rating the entries in 2 categories:

Enjoyable Gameplay – in this category, it's ALL about the gameplay! Show us how enjoyable, interesting, and surprising your track can be! The difficulty of the track can vary, as we love both the casual and easy tracks, as well as the more challenging and harder ones! Bring it on!

Visual Masterpiece – in this category, we will be rating the entries by how visually creative and appealing the entries are, within the theme of "Floor is Lava" of course! Go totally ham with unique designs and show us how awesome your lava track can look like!

When it comes to the rewards, three participants in each category, so six participants in total, will win exclusive House Flipper goodies!

1st place in each category: The House Flipper 2 Microsoft Controller!

2nd places: The steelbox version of House Flipper 2!

3rd places: Bessie the Beaver plushie!