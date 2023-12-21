House Flipper 2 Gets First Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Following House Flipper 2's release from just a week ago, the game's already gotten off to a strong start on the PC platform with the House Flipper sequel earning some pretty positive reviews thus far. Those reviews and other instances of feedback from players have also offered the developers, Frozen District, insights into what players wanted to see changed and what could be better. In response to that feedback, the game's now gotten its first update since release to make good on some of those requests with promises of more to come later on in future updates releasing next year.

Of course, those who've been keeping up with House Flipper 2's board containing all its in-progress fixes and the roadmap for the game probably already know about some of what's included in this week's patch notes. House Flipper 2 uses a platform called Canny.io which is similar to Trello, the option that many other games like Call of Duty and more use to track issues and features as they're worked on.

You can find that board here to keep up with everything going on with House Flipper 2 yourself, and you can see the full patch notes for the game's first update below:

House Flipper 2 Patch Notes

Added a Hold / Toggle option inside the Settings > Gameplay Tab. This feature works with:

painting



general cleaning



window cleaning



wall building



vacuuming

(Important: the tooltips will still suggest that you're using the hold option, don't worry about it, we'll change that soon!)

Added options for inverted X/Y mouse movement settings in the Settings > Gameplay Tab.

Added WASD tooltips when painting and cleaning windows.

Added a popup suggesting lower graphics settings in case of a game crash.

Optimized window cleaning to work better on low-end GPUs.

The game now triggers an autosave upon entering the assembly mechanic.

Fixed disappearing assembly elements!

Fixed the issues encountered during the drilling phase in the assembly mechanic.

Property photos are now getting automatically exported along with uploading the property to Mod.io

The popup about not being able to sell your parents' house is now displayed properly.

Added support for all keyboard layouts (yikes!).

Added variety regarding TV shows on different properties.

Reflections should no longer go crazy on your GPU memory.

Optimization improvements for various stains.

BIGGER FONTS for Steam Deck users!

If you're looking for House Flipper 2 somewhere outside of the PC platform, you'll have to wait awhile longer to play it. The game is only on Steam right now which'll be the case until March 2024 when it comes to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. No other House Flipper 2 platforms have been announced at this time, but regardless of what platform it's on, Frozen District said to expect more patches next year.