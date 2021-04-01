House Flipper Gets a Dragon Ball Z Update for April Fools' Day

✖

House Flipper developer Empyrean has gone the extra mile with its April Fools’ Day joke by releasing a Dragon Ball Z-themed update for the home management game. Among other things, it adds a “Turtle House” – which is most definitely just the Kame House from the Dragon Ball Z series – as well as some “mysterious balls” meant to be the legendary Dragon Balls themselves. The update is now available for House Flipper players to experience.

The details of the April Fools’ Day update for House Flipper never explicitly mentioned Dragon Ball Z and rather danced all around it to the point that it’s obvious what’s being referenced. The graphic below which accompanied the update should clear up any lingering doubts about the update’s focus.

(Photo: Steam)

“The April Fools Update in House Flipper takes you on a trip down memory lane - discover a tropical island, filled with glistening treasures, which might bring some of you a sense of familiarity,” a preview of the update said. “Collect all of the mysterious balls, said to have ties with fantastical dragons and flip a house that once belonged to a turtle-shelled master of martial arts!”

Aside from the Dragon Ball Z stuff, the update itself has meaningful content for other parts of the game. The patch notes for the update detailing both the Dragon Ball Z changes and everything else can be seen below.

New Content

Brand new "Turtle House" for all your training needs.

New items: sliding door, narrow options for bathroom and living room door, pouf and sofa Tortoise, hanging corner cabinet Glen, sunglasses and two easels. Isn't that cool, huh?

Changes

Stairs' sides can now be painted black. Or any other color. Or not painted at all, to get that "retro-House Flipper look".

We've eliminated a space-time anomaly that caused the clocks to display wrong time. Einstein-senpai notice us. :(

Items may now be hung from other ceiling-like structures, e.g. window recesses. Painting ceilings is still impossible tho, please dont hate us.

We've added more ads to TV so it would feel more like the real thing. Commercials are still in-progress.

V-sync and FPS limiter are now divorced. The word is that V-sync cheated on FPS L., definitely not cool.

Fixes

Strafing stuttering should no longer be a problem. Yay us!

Glass shards are visible once again. A bit less yay, but still - yay us!

APOCALYPSE!!!11

The paranormal activities in the Halloween house can now be disabled. Rejoice all the scaredy-cats out there.

We've removed Pickle Jar's magical properties - it's no longer levitating. :(

