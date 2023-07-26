How to Play PlayStation's Twisted Metal Games After Watching the Peacock Series

Twisted Metal will release on Peacock on July 27th, and when it does, viewers might want to check out the PlayStation games that inspired it. The good news is that three classic games in the series are all available on PS4 and PS5: Twisted Metal, Twisted Metal 2, and Twisted Metal Black. Each game can be purchased for $9.99, and all three can be found on the PlayStation Store right here. Twisted Metal and Twisted Metal 2 just got released on the PlayStation Store earlier this month, with Trophy support added. They are also available through PlayStation Plus Premium.

Are there Twisted Metal games that aren't available on PS4 or PS5?

Unfortunately, the bad news is that there are a lot of Twisted Metal games missing from PlayStation's current consoles, including the most recent one, 2012's Twisted Metal, which released on PS3. However, Twisted Metal 3, Twisted Metal 4, Twisted Metal Head-On, and Twisted Metal: Small Brawl are also currently unavailable. Fans that are interested in checking out these titles will have to try finding them on the secondary market, and play them on their original platforms. That's one of the biggest headaches for fans of retro gaming, but hopefully PlayStation will make more of the Twisted Metal games available if there's demand.

Will there be a new Twisted Metal game on PS5?

It's been more than 10 years since the last Twisted Metal game's release, and Sony has made no indication that another game is in development. Rumors about a new Twisted Metal for PlayStation 5 have been circulating for years now, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing. It's a bit surprising that wasn't a new Twisted Metal game ready to coincide with the release of the Peacock series. However, if the show is successful enough, it could convince Sony to make a new game in the series, if there isn't one already in the works. For now, fans will just have to settle for the few retro games available on PS4 and PS5!

Are you excited for the Twisted Metal series on Peacock? Which Twisted Metal game would you most like to see on PS5? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!