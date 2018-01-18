Here’s How You Can Play Nintendo Labo Early Before Launch

The Nintendo Labo made its grand debut yesterday and the innovative creation tool was met with conflicted reactions. The purpose seems to be just for a fun experience, perfect for families or those just wanted to let their creativity fly. Others can’t stop comparing it to a standard cardboard box. Regardless, there are a lot of options that the Labo has to offer in terms of creation and immersion into the gaming experience. Because of that, it’s already reaching the top of the sales charts at online retailers like Amazon. But for those looking to get their hands on it early, you can! But there are a few restrictions.

Nintendo is hosting a few demo stations for the Labo kits before their April 20th launch. For those living in, or around, the San Francisco and New York City areas – these demos will be available to you at their Nintendo locations. Sign ups are also available for the three hour event, which can be done right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New York City February 2-3

San Francisco March 2-4



Each event will last three hours during the hands on demo program. Another requirement, which re-instates the new product being aimed at families, is that participants must have a child between the ages of 6 through 12. For those interested, sign-ups are open now until 11:59 PT on January 21st!

So what is Nintendo Labo? As described on their website:

Build Toy-Con creations with step-by-step instructions

Add your Nintendo Switch console and have fun with the included software

Explore how the mechanics work as you build and play with your Toy-Con creation

Bring out your creativity with color, paint, stickers, or other original crafting ideas

Dream up new ways to use your Toy-Con creations…and bring them to life

With Nintendo Labo, building is just as much fun as playing. Have fun discovering how it all works—you might even invent new ways to play with each Toy-Con creation. The latest creation tool from the Big N retails for $79.99 and will be available April 20th.