Humble Bundle Heats Up With Valentines And 2K Sales For PC

Because nothing says, “I love you!” than stockpiling your lover’s Steam game library, right?

Humble Bundle is hosting a pair of sales on its site right now, with games that are meant to put you in a lovers’ state of mind, along with a few 2K titles that you can enjoy following the passing of Valentine’s Day.

First up, let’s talk about the Valentine Sale, which is offering a number of games for up to 90 percent off. The following titles are included in the sale:

  • Ladykiller In a Bind- $13.39
  • Dream Daddy A Dad Dating Simulator- $9.89
  • Roommates: Deluxe Edition- $12.99
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel- $29.99
  • Gone Home- $5.09
  • Monster Loves You- $2.49
  • Lovers In a Dangerous Spacetime- $5.99
  • Last Day of June- $11.99
  • About Love, Hate and the Other Ones $.69
  • Hatoful Boyfriend- $2.49
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Collector’s Edition- $3.74
  • Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star- $2.49
  • Deponia- $.99
  • To the Moon- $2.49
  • Where Is My Heart?- $3.99
  • I Am Bread- $3.24
  • Purrfect Date- $7.49
  • Purrfect Date Deluxe Edition- $11.24
  • Chaos On Deponia- $1.99
  • Goodbye Deponia- $1.99
  • Deponia Doomsday- $6.79
  • Sunset- $4.99
  • Dinner Date- $1.99

You can find all the Valentine’s Day games here.

Meanwhile, on the 2K front, you can pick up the following deals:

  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Digital Deluxe- $39.99
  • XCOM 2 Collection- $49.99
  • Bioshock: The Collection- $19.79
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel- $11.99
  • XCOM 2- $19.79
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI- $29.99
  • NBA 2K18- $38.99
  • WWE 2K18- $29.99
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack- $9.99
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen- $29.99
  • Borderlands 2- $4.99
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization V: The Complete Edition- $12.49
  • Borderlands 2: Game of the Year- $8.79
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year- $7.49
  • Spec Ops: The Line- $5.99
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified- $3.99
  • The Darkness II- $5.99
  • Duke Nukem Forever- $4.99
  • Mafia- $10.04
  • Mafia II- $7.49
  • NBA 2K18 Legend Edition- $49.99
  • NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold- $82.49
  • WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition- $40.49
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown- $7.49
  • XCOM: Enemy Within- $7.49

Check out all the available 2K games here.

The sale prices should be available over the course of the week. It’s a good opportunity to jump in (or jump back in, maybe) to the Borderlands saga, as well as investing in NBA 2K18 for a little hoops action!

And those Valentine’s games are well worth a shot as well. Hatoful Boyfriend is a classic in its own right, and Dream Daddy just might hook you in ways you can’t even imagine.

