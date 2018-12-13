Humble Bundle Sale Offering WB Games Discounts and Free ‘Lego The Hobbit’ For PC

We’re in the home stretch heading into Christmas, which means it’s a great time to treat your loved ones- or yourself- to some digital game deals. And if it’s superhero titles or other select titles from the WB Games library that you’re after, Humble Bundle has just what you need, PC players.

The site has kicked off a sale for the publisher that’s taking place over the next few days, offering discounts on a variety of titles including Hitman 2, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and multiple DC Comics-licensed hits, as well as Lego games like The Force Awakens and Jurassic World, which you can get for under $15 total. And you shouldn’t miss out on Mad Max for $5. There’s a lot of game there.

Here’s a rundown of the best deals available over at Humble. They’re all based through Steam, so free up space on your hard drive and enjoy!

Mortal Kombat XL- $8.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $12.49

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition- $9.99

Mad Max- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Knight- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition- $11.99

Batman: Arkham Origins- $4.99

Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition- $4.99

Hitman 2- $41.99

Bastion- $3.74

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition- $4.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $4.99

Lego Worlds- $14.99

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition- $4.99

Gauntlet Slayer Edition- $4.99

Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition- $31.99

Injustice 2- $19.99

Lego Jurassic World- $4.99

Batman Arkham Origins Blackgate Deluxe Edition- $4.99

Mortal Kombat X- $6.79

Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7- $4.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers- $4.99

Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4- $4.99

F.E.A.R.- $13.74

Lego Batman Trilogy- $12.49

Hitman 2: Gold Edition- $69.99

Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition- $4.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens- $7.49

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $15.99

Scribblenauts Unlimited- $4.99

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure- $4.99

F.E.A.R. 3- $4.99

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $9.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham- $4.99

The Lego Movie Videogame- $4.99

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin- $4.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe Edition- $21.99

Lego The Incredibles- $19.99

Lego Batman- $4.99

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes- $4.99

Lego DC Super-Villains- $19.99

Batman Arkham VR- $9.99

Lego DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition- $32.99

Hitman 2: Silver Edition- $55.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition- $17.99

As if these bargains weren’t enticing enough, Humble Bundle is also offering a game completely free. If you act now and snag it before Saturday, December 15 at 12:00 PM EDT, you can get Lego The Hobbit on the house for PC! It’s based on the recent Hobbit trilogy that was in theaters, with its features below:

Reclaim the Lost Kingdom brick by brick! Join Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf, Thorin and his company of Dwarves in an epic adventure across Middle-earth to recapture the Lonely Mountain in the most expansive LEGO game to date.

Battle ravenous Trolls, dangerous Orcs and many more!

Combine the Dwarves’ unique abilities to solve puzzles – often with hilarious results!

Explore iconic locations in Middle-earth, from the Shire to Goblin-town and beyond.

You’ve only got a limited amount of time, so head over and get your game, and then pick up some last-minute deals as well!