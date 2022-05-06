Humble Spring Sale 2022 Is On: Up to 90% Off AAA Games
Humble's annual Spring sale launched today, May 6th, and tons of AAA games are up for grabs with huge discounts that go as high as 90% off. The sale also includes flash deals that rotate every 48-hours through the event, which ends on May 24th.
The first flash deal of Humble's Spring Sale for 2022 is Doom Eternal and Doom Eternal Deluxe, both of which are 67% off until the next flash deal begins on May 8th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. As for the rest of the lineup of deals on PC games, here are some highlights:
- Civilization VI – 85% off
- Borderlands 3 – 75% off
- Overcooked! 2 – 75% off
- GTA V Premium Online Edition (POE) – 50% off
- HITMAN 3 Deluxe Edition – 50% off
- HITMAN 3 – 50% off
- No Man's Sky – 50% off
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 50% off
- Persona 5 Strikers Deluxe Edition – 50% off
- Persona 5 Strikers – 45% off
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3,4,5 Bundle) – 10% off
For those unfamiliar with Humble Bundle, the company regularly offers different bundles of digital video games, comics, books, and more. A percentage of the profit goes to a select charity. You can shop the entire Humble Bundle Spring Sale right here until May 24th.