Hunt: Showdown Trailer Reveals PS4, Xbox One, and PC Release Date

UPDATE: Since publishing this story, PR has reached back out and informed us that this release date and the finer details around it may or may not be final. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

ORIGINAL: Today, developer Crytek and publisher Koch Media announced that the former’s competitive first-person bounty hunting game, Hunt: Showdown, will launch on Xbox One and PC on August 20, priced at $40. Later this year, in the fall, it will then come to PS4. As for a Nintendo Switch port, there’s been nothing but radio silence. Further, there’s also no word of a Google Stadia port. Meanwhile, in addition to a digital release, Crytek is partnering with Koch Media for a release at retail.

Crytek has also confirmed that everyone who purchased the game already via Early Access will get an exclusive legendary skin. And, obviously, they don’t have to buy the game again.

Lastly, Crytek has released a brand-new trailer to accompany the announcement. It can be viewed at the top of the article.

As you may know, Hunt: Showdown is a pretty popular multiplayer game that arrived on the scene last year via Steam Early Access. While buzz died down a bit since, its full launch should bring back around the hype train the game had going for it in its early days. According to Crytek, Early Access was important to molding the game based off player feedback, which is why it released 20 patches and updates in a little over a year, including a new boss, a new map, two new times of a day, better AI, the addition of Quick Play, and many weapons. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Hunt: Showdown, a competitive first-person bounty hunting game, combines the thrill of first-person shooters and survival games and packs those elements into a match-based format. Each match pits up to ten players—playing solo or in teams of two—against each other as they compete for bounty by taking out gruesome monsters in the swamps of Louisiana in what critiques have called a unique blend of player-versus-player and player-versus-enemy elements. But once players have taken a bounty, they instantly become a target for every other Hunter left on the map. The higher the risk, the higher the reward—but a single mistake could cost everything, and death is permanent. In Hunt’s Quick Play mode, ten solo players compete for the chance to keep their Hunter at the end of the match — and a considerable amount of gold.”