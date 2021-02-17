Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Details Revealed

✖

Though substantial absent on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was absent from the Nintendo Direct, Zelda fans did get news on the franchise of some sort with new details shared regarding the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion pass. Pricing for the expansion was confirmed along with details on what’ll be added and when the different content releases will be available.HyrHasdfkfffjffjkdasf;kljafsdfasfdasdf

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s time during the Direct was brief with only around a minute dedicated to the game, so there wasn’t much to speak of in terms of actual previews of the new content. What we do know now, however, is a schedule for when the content will release. The expansion pass will be split into two primary waves of content with different features included in each one. There will also be a “purchase bonus” available ahead of the main courses for those who pick up the expansion.

Expand your quest to save Hyrule with new DLC in the #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass. Get newly added characters, stages, and more when they release this year! #NintendoDirect #Zeldahttps://t.co/DXUbOZnnt1 pic.twitter.com/jeL8pzjpYx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

You can find the full schedule for the expansion pass outlined below. Wave 1 will drop in June 2021 with Wave 2 releasing in November 2021. The expansion pass will be available for $19.99 and will of course require players to already own Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Purchase Bonus (Available May 28, 2021)

Newly added weapon for Link

Newly added costume for Link

Wave 1 (Available June 2021)

Expanded roster

Newly added weapon types

New challenges in the Royal Ancient Lab

Newly added challenging enemies

Wave 2 (Available November 2021)

New character vignettes

Newly added stages

Expanded roster

New battle skills for existing characters

Given how the gameplay of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is based entirely around its cast of characters, it makes sense that the expanded rosters will be the highlights of the expansion. If you’ve been following along with some of the datamining efforts for the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, you’ll already have an idea of which characters people suspect might be added. Some unused voice lines were discovered for several characters, and while that doesn’t confirm them, it does at least provide some sort of idea as to who will be added as DLC.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity’s first wave of its expansion content will release in June 2021.