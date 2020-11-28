Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Leak Reportedly Reveals DLC Characters

✖

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity just released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and right now, there's been no word of DLC content, at least officially. While Nintendo and Koei Tecmo haven't said a word about DLC, a new leak has seemingly spilled some beans, or more specifically, revealed some possible DLC characters coming to the game at some point in the future. And unlike many gaming leaks, this one doesn't come from an anonymous 4chan user or from a video shot on a potato, but the game's files. In other words, it's a datamining leak, which typically are quite reliable.

Since release, the game's files have been picked through by dataminers looking for anything interesting or peculiar. In this process, voice lines for four characters not currently in the game -- Robbie, Sooga, Astor, and Purah -- have been discovered.

Now, it's possible these are leftover files from scrapped content. In fact, this is quite possible, but it's really the only other explanation for why these four characters have voice files. What's more likely is that the aforementioned pair are working on the characters for DLC.

That said, for now, take this with a grain of salt. While there's no doubting the validity of the findings, what is up for debate is why these files are in the game. Could they hint at upcoming DLC? Certainly, but they could also be leftover from scrapped content.

At the moment of publishing, neither Koei Tecmo nor Nintendo have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created, and it's unlikely they will, as both parties typically don't comment on leaks. However, if either does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.

