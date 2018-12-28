‘Iconoclasts’ Physical Edition Coming For PS4, PS Vita and Nintendo Switch Next Month

Earlier this year, I checked out the PlayStation 4 game Iconoclasts, a platformer with colorful visuals and fun gameplay mechanics built within a Metroidvania style format. It's been available digitally for a while now, although a few fans have been waiting to get their hands on a physical version. And soon, you'll get that chance!

Limited Run Games has announced that they will be making a number of physical versions of Iconoclasts available starting on January 20, featuring unique cover art inspired by the game. They will be available on the Limited Run Games online website for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch. You can catch a glimpse of the boxed copies below.

(Photo: Limited Run Games)

The games haven't gone up for pre-order just yet, but they'll likely be around $29.99 to $39.99 apiece, depending on format. We'll let you know once that's finalized.

In this thrilling adventure, you portray Robin, a mechanic wanna-be who finds herself weighed down by the lack of a license. But when she picks up a wrench, the world suddenly shifts around, and she finds herself having to unexpectedly save it.

Here's a rundown of Iconoclasts' features, so you have a good idea of what you're in for:

10 nut-twisting hours of Metroidvania-style platform adventure.

10 densely detailed locations filled with fine-tuned action and puzzles.

20+ gear-grinding, screen-filling boss battles stand in your way.

3 game-changing difficulty settings supported by a unique skill system.

A heart-wrenching epic — can one mechanic fix the whole world?

As with other Limited Run Games releases, Iconoclasts will likely be available in very short supply. Once they're gone, they're likely gone for good. So keep tabs on the official website for what time they'll be ready for pick-up!

For fans of the Metroidvania-style genre, Iconoclasts is definitely worth the investment. I stated in my review, "We've gotten a lot of good old-school inspired platformer/adventure games as of late, and they just keep on coming. Sandberg's Iconoclasts is the latest game to knock me off my feet, a game that builds upon a rock-hard foundation with its story, complemented by appealing gameplay and an elegant presentation. It gets a little frustrating towards the end, but there's no question that the impact of the game stays with you. Iconoclasts is built to last."

If you can't wait for the physical version, you can buy Iconoclasts digitally now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch.