IGN Expo Announced

Following up on last year's event, IGN has announced that IGN Expo will take place this year on June 11th. Last year, the digital event took place across five different days, but this time around, fans can expect to see one long showcase featuring announcements, game reveals, new gameplay footage, and more. IGN Expo is part of the company's Summer of Gaming event, and video game fans can expect to see a lot a lot of additional announcements throughout the season. At this time, there has been no information revealed on which publishers will be participating. IGN Expo will begin at 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET, and 9 p.m. UK.

The Tweet announcing the event can be found embedded below.

We’re delighted to announce the IGN Expo – an exclusive showcase that's part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming – will return on June 11 at 1pm PT. Expect new game reveals, never-before-seen gameplay, and announcements you won’t hear anywhere else. https://t.co/dsbwNvzKxa pic.twitter.com/4P9u1bpxd8 — IGN (@IGN) May 25, 2021

During IGN Expo last year, viewers got to see games like Borderlands 3, Chivalry 2, The Survivalists, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more. Hopefully, this year's line-up will be equally exciting! IGN Expo will be partnered with Geoff Keighley's Kick Off Live event, which will be held on June 10th. That event will similarly feature a number of world premieres from various publishers. June 12th will also see the start of E3, so it's going to be a very busy few days for the industry as a whole!

With all of these big events coming in the next few weeks, gamers should have quite a few announcements to look forward to. Of course, everyone has different tastes when it comes to video games, and some announcements will certainly appeal to some more than others. With so much coming over the next few weeks, however, it's a safe bet that most will find something to enjoy. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed!

Are you planning to watch IGN Expo this year? What games are you most hoping to see revealed in the next few weeks?