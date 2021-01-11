Immortals Fenyx Rising Art Book Coming from Dark Horse

✖

Later this month, Ubisoft and Dark Horse Books will release The Art of Immortals Fenyx Rising, an all-new art book based on the game. At more than 200 pages, the hardcover tome will retail for $39.99. According to the book's description, readers will get an inside look at the effort that went into designing the game's world, as well as its inhabitants. While some art books focus primarily on the art itself, it seems that the book will feature a hefty dose of information on the process behind the game's development, and the many decisions that went into its creation.

Released last year, Immortals Fenyx Rising follows the character Fenyx, as they attempt to save the world from Typhon. The mythological creature has defeated the Greek gods, leaving Fenyx as the only one left to save them. The game features a unique take on the Greek myths, retaining classic elements while adding a style that helps the game truly feel unique. As such, an art book based on the game could shed a lot of light on the game's development process, and the decisions that were made in bringing the world to life.

Art books based on video games have become increasingly common over the last few years, giving fans an inside look at the development process. The video game industry has always been notoriously bad at preserving its own history; documents, art, and even whole games have been lost to time because developers and publishers did not think to preserve them. Art books such as this one have helped reverse that trend, and Dark Horse has published a number of them over the last few years, including The Legend of Zelda: Art and Artifacts, The Art of Splatoon, and more.

The Art of Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to release on January 26th. Pre-orders for the book are now available on Amazon and can be found right here.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out The Art of Immortals Fenyx Rising? Are you a fan of art books based on video games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!