Immortals Fenyx Rising's First DLC Dated by Ubisoft

Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to receive three DLC sets in the coming months, and Ubisoft has revealed the release date for the game's first expansion: January 28th! Titled A New God, the expansion will see Fenyx tasked with completing the Trials of the Olympians, in order to potentially earn their place in the Greek pantheon. A New God is included with the game's season pass, and will allow players to unlock four new ability upgrades. There's a new gear set as well, which will allow players the ability to perform greater jumps, which should be a very welcome change! The DLC can also be purchased as a stand-alone, as well.

Ubisoft's Tweet announcing the release date can be found embedded below.

Take on the Olympian trials in @FenyxRising's first DLC A New God from January 28 ⚡ — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 25, 2021

Immortals Fenyx Rising puts players in the role of Fenyx, as they attempt to rescue the Greek gods from the powerful Typhon, who has transformed and enslaved them. On this quest, Fenyx is granted the powers and abilities of the gods themselves. Following the game's events, it seems that the mortal Fenyx is now being given the opportunity to officially join the pantheon, though it remains to be seen whether or not things will pan out for the new hero! Following A New God's release, at least two more DLC packs are planned, but Ubisoft has remained quiet on when exactly those can be expected. Regardless, it seems like fans will have quite a bit more content to enjoy in the coming months!

That isn't the only thing Immortals Fenyx Rising fans have to look forward to this week, however. In addition to the upcoming DLC pack, this week has already seen the release of Dark Horse's The Art of Immortals Fenyx Rising. The 200-page book includes art and background information on the game's story and development.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

