Ubisoft Reveals Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Date Alongside an All-New Trailer

During today's Ubisoft Forever digital event, the publisher revealed the release date for Immortals Fenyx Rising, the company's upcoming adventure game based on Greek mythology. The title is set to arrive on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on December 3rd. In addition to the game's release date, Ubisoft also debuted an all-new trailer for the game. The trailer showcases more of the world that players will explore when the game launches, as well as granting a closer look at some of the game's unique enemies. The trailer can be found at the top of this post.

For the uninitiated, Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open world game where players are cast in the role of a forgotten hero as they attempt to rescue the Greek gods. On this quest, the hero will gain different abilities from the gods themselves. Players will need these abilities to take on various mythological foes, including Gorgons, Hydras, and more. The journey will lead players to confront the deadly Typhon, one of the most powerful creatures in all of Greek mythology. Immortals Fenyx Rising features an art style meant to evoke paintings. It's a unique style, but one that seems quite fitting for the world Ubisoft is creating in the game.

Formerly known as Gods & Monsters, Immortals Fenyx Rising was created by Ubisoft Quebec, the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Odyssey takes place in ancient Greece, and the team learned a lot about the Greek myths while doing research for the game. According to Ubisoft Quebec's senior producer Marc-Alexis Cote, development on Fenyx Rising was inspired by what the team learned. Since the Assassin's Creed series is based on real-world history, there wasn't a lot of room to incorporate these elements that had come to fascinate them.

So far, Immortals Fenyx Rising certainly looks promising! Video games based on the Greek gods tend to be few and far between, but it's clear that Ubisoft Quebec has a lot of passion for the source material. Time will tell whether or not the game will be able to live-up to its promise! Fortunately, fans won't have much longer to wait to find out.

