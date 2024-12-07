Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Reveals Why Marion and Indy Broke Up

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gives a bit more context as to why Marion and Indy split up after Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indiana Jones is one of the most legendary characters in fiction. Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Harrison Ford all worked together to craft an iconic cinematic legend with an immediately recognizable look, irresistible charm, and plenty of thrilling adventures. Despite Harrison Ford’s somewhat disdain for Han Solo, he loves Indiana Jones and has never shied away from reprising his role as the adventurer, even going on to play him after turning 80 years old. It’s obviously a character loved by many and there’s a reason why he is continuing to remain relevant via Xbox’s latest game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The new game sees actor Troy Baker playing Indiana Jones, albeit doing a Harrison Ford impression while utilizing a younger version of the actor’s likeness. It’s an original story set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and Temple of Doom, which means audiences get to fill in some of the gaps between the films and learn more about Indy’s other adventures. While Lucasfilm has been cagy over whether Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is actually “canon” to the Indy timeline, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg did help work on the game which gives it a greater level of authenticity.

One of the big things we learn in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is what exactly sparked the abrupt breakup between Marion and Indy. In Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, it is confirmed that Marion was pregnant with Indy’s child, Mutt, at the time of leaving her, unbeknownst to Indy. Indiana Jones essentially walked out on her a week before their wedding and dissolved the relationship. In the film, Indy notes that he felt he could never win an argument with her, suggesting they had a tumultuous relationship before even tying the knot.

Why Did Marion and Indiana Jones Break Up?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle delves further into this in its opening hour. In his office, Indy opens a suitcase he took with him to Cairo and he hasn’t opened it since then. He finds a brand new journal wrapped in a pretty bow and finds a sweet note from Marion inside. Brody asks who it’s from and Indy lies, telling him there’s no note at all. Not convinced, Brody tries to poke about what happened between Marion and Indy.

It’s revealed that Indy abruptly left Marion to go on an adventure to Siwa in Egypt, seemingly as a distraction and a way to run from his problems. He was gone for a couple of months and Brody fielded calls from Marion, though he wasn’t sure what to tell her. It seems that Marion eventually just gave up and moved on from Indiana Jones until they reunite in later films.

With all of that said, if you haven’t yet played Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it’s quite good! ComicBook gave the game a 4 out of 5 in its review, noting it is the Indiana Jones game fans have been waiting for. We aren’t alone in feeling this either as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of Xbox’s best received games in years by critics. The game is currently available through a premium early access upgrade, but will fully release on Sunday night.