Indiana Jones Game From Bethesda Is Still Very Early in Development

Bethesda and MachineGames made waves earlier this year when it was revealed that a new Indiana Jones game was being worked on in collaboration with Disney. Nothing outside of a brief teaser trailer for the game was shown, however, meaning that details on the game were quite sparse. Now, we've received just a slight bit of new info related to Indiana Jones, and it sounds like we shouldn't expect the game to actually release for a very long time.

In a new conversation with GameSpot, Bethesda's SVP of Marketing and Communications, Pete Hines, talked a bit more about MachineGames and the studio's work on Indiana Jones. Hines said that the reveal of the game earlier this year was essentially just the formal announcement of Bethesda's partnership with Disney when it comes to working on the iconic IP. As such, the project as a whole is essentially only just now getting off of the ground. "Obviously, we literally just announced that deal, so you can make your own guesses at how far along that game is," Hines said. They're in the very, very, very early stages of working on the Indiana Jones game."

Hines didn't go on to say anything else about Indiana Jones, but based on this wording alone, it definitely seems as though the title isn't one we should expect to hear more from very soon. If MachineGames only just recently started working on the project, then it stands to reason that a new reveal or gameplay footage coming about might be years away from happening. And a release date seems even further off than that. So essentially, if you were expecting to learn more about this game any time soon, you might want to dash those hopes.

Even though there are still many questions to be had about this Indiana Jones title, we'll have to remain patient for quite a bit longer until those answers emerge. Whenever we do hear more about the game, however, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

