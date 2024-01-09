Xbox's Indiana Jones Game Reportedly Releasing in 2024

A new report has claimed that Xbox and Bethesda's highly anticipated Indiana Jones video game is slated to release this year. Earlier today, Xbox announced that it would finally be showing off gameplay footage from Indiana Jones for the first time next week on January 18 during a "Developer Direct" presentation. For the time being, Indiana Jones doesn't have a launch window of any sort, but it now sounds as though the title could be arriving before 2024 comes to a close.

According to Insider Gaming, sources have informed the publication that Indiana Jones will be releasing at some point in 2024. A more well-defined window within this calendar year has yet to be provided for the time being, but it stands to reason that this might not hold true past next week's Developer Direct event. If this report is accurate, Indiana Jones would almost certainly become the biggest game that Xbox is publishing this year amidst a slate that also includes Avowed and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Generally speaking, it would make sense for Indiana Jones to drop this year for a couple of different reasons. For starters, developer MachineGames hasn't released a new game since 2019 when it launched Wolfenstein: Youngblood. As a result, a five-year span of time between major releases would make sense for the studio, especially taking into account that Youngblood itself was a smaller release compared to 2017's Wolfenstein 2.

Perhaps the main thing that would discredit this possibility, though, is that last year Bethesda director Todd Howard said that Indiana Jones was only at the halfway point in its development. Given that the project was revealed back in 2021, this statement would imply that Indiana Jones would be more on track to arrive in 2025 or 2026. Still, Howard could have merely said this to throw fans off and make a 2024 release announcement that much more surprising.

Regardless of what the truth might be, many of these answers should come next week when Xbox shows us our first official glimpse of Indiana Jones in action. Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com at that time as we'll be sure to share all of the latest information on the game with you as it's unveiled.