Indiana Jones Xbox Game "Midway" Through Development

In 2021, Bethesda and MachineGames announced a new game starring Indiana Jones. Details surrounding the game have been minimal since the announcement, though we do know that it will be exclusive to Xbox platforms. In a new interview with GQ UK, executive producer Todd Howard offered a small update on the game. Apparently, the title is now "midway" into development, and the game is a "bucket-list thing" for Howard. The game is being developed by MachineGames, best known for their work on the Wolfenstein series. In the interview, Howard drew a direct comparison between the Wolfenstein franchise and Indiana Jones' penchant for punching Nazis.

"They've got the whole Nazi killing thing down," Howard told GQ, "and they're doing a really great job."

What other Indiana Jones games are on Xbox?

Unfortunately, with Bethesda's currently untitled Indiana Jones game "midway" through development, it will likely be at least a year or two before release. Xbox fans hoping to play something in the meantime are in luck, as there are multiple Indiana Jones games available on Xbox platforms. LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures and LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues are both playable through backwards compatibility via Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The two games originally released on Xbox 360, and are currently available for download from the Microsoft Store. The games can also be played via the original discs on Xbox Series X.

In addition to those two games, Xbox users can also play Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures. Originally released on the Super Nintendo, the game features levels spanning the first three Indiana Jones films. The game is not available for purchase through the Microsoft Store, or on Xbox Game Pass. However, the game is currently available through Antstream Arcade. The retro game streaming service released on Xbox earlier this year, and includes access to Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures, as well as games such as Super Star Wars. The service offers a monthly subscription tier, as well as a lifetime pass.

Will the new Indiana Jones game come to Xbox Game Pass?

As an Xbox first-party title, it's a very safe bet that the Indiana Jones game from Bethesda and MachineGames will see a day one release on Xbox Game Pass. That has been the case for all of Microsoft's first-party games over the last few years, including titles like Forza Horizon 5, Hi-Fi Rush, and Redfall. That trend will continue for the foreseeable future, as Starfield and Forza Motorsport will both see day one releases on Game Pass. Unless Xbox decides to drastically change that strategy, it's very likely that Indiana Jones will follow the same trend. Hopefully Microsoft and Bethesda won't keep fans waiting too much longer on additional information.

Are you looking forward to Xbox's Indiana Jones game? What's your favorite video game based on the property? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!