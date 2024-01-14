Indiana Jones Xbox Game Reportedly Being Co-Developed by Halo, Doom, and Hi-Fi Rush Studios

On January 18th, Xbox will hold a Developer Direct, in which viewers will finally get a chance to see the company's new game based on the Indiana Jones franchise. We've known for quite some time now that it's being developed by MachineGames, but a new rumor suggests that 343 Industries, id Software, and Tango Gameworks are handling co-development duties on the project. That rumor was shared on the Xbox Infinite Podcast by co-host @Middleagegamegy, and would seem to suggest that Xbox is putting a lot of resources into this new game!

At this time, readers should take this with a grain of salt, but it wouldn't be all that surprising. Companies like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo tend to spread work around for major titles; for example, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was primarily developed by Nintendo EPD, but Monolith Soft pitched in with work on the game's open world elements. It's possible Microsoft looked at the skills and specialties of 343 Industries, id Software, and Tango Gameworks and found ways that these studios could similarly complement MachineGames.

Indiana Jones Xbox Release Date

Another benefit to having multiple teams pitching in on Indiana Jones is that it might have helped the game release sooner. A recent report from Insider Gaming claims that the new Indiana Jones game will be released this year on Xbox Series X|S. That's sooner than a lot of people have been expecting, and would greatly bolster the system's 2024 line-up. At this time, none of this information has been confirmed by Microsoft, including a title for the game. However, Lucasfilm has apparently registered trademarks and domains for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and it's believed this will be the game's title.

The Talent Behind Indiana Jones on Xbox

Indiana Jones is one of the biggest and most well-regarded movie franchises of all-time, and the game will be a major exclusive for Xbox. That could also rationalize having so many big developers putting work into the game. MachineGames is already a big deal, as the studio has worked on franchises like Wolfenstein and Quake. However, 343 Industries has worked on Halo, id Software has worked on Doom, and Tango Gameworks has worked on Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within. Between these four development teams, that's a lot of strong experience, and that could result in a better product. With Xbox majorly trailing behind PlayStation and Nintendo at the moment, the company could use a big win with a lot of name recognition. Hopefully Indiana Jones will be just that, but we won't know what to expect until we get a look at the game later this month!

Do you think all these studios had a hand in the new Indiana Jones game? Do you think the game will actually get released this year?

