Indivisible Delayed to 2019

Developer Lab Zero — who you may know as the team behind Skullgirls – and publisher 505 Games have announced that the former’s 2D action role-playing game, Indivisible, has been delayed from 2018 to the first half of 2019.

According to Lab Zero, the delay comes as a result of issues with the game’s massive scope, and basically, making sure everything within this massive scope is polished to a level that Lab Zero and its fan will be happy with. Further, the developer doesn’t wish to cut any content or go back upon any promises made during the Kickstarter campaign just to hit a deadline.

With the aid of 505 Games, Lab Zero has brought on a new Lead Writer and Lead Level Designer to help make sure they don’t have to delay the game again.

Backers of the game on Kickstarter won’t have to wait until 2019 to get their hands on the game though. The “Backer Preview” is coming next month on June 8th, offering up an early opportunity to play a slither of the 20-30 hour long game. Additionally, if you plan on attending E3 next month, you will also have the opportunity to play the action RPG, as it will be playable at the show.

Indivisible is in development for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux. For more information and media on the game, be sure to check out its official website. If you took a pledge to never click on links on the Internet again, no problem, below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch via 505 Games.

Indivisible is a new RPG IP, starring Ajna (AHZH-na), a girl who sets out on a globe-spanning journey to discover the truth behind her mysterious powers. On her quest, she is joined by a variety of unique heroes and gains new abilities to traverse the environments and defeat the enemies they encounter along the way. Built with the unique characters and gameplay depth Lab Zero is known for, Indivisible takes a fresh spin on action/RPG gameplay, featuring a deep storyline inspired by Southeast Asian and other world mythologies. Lab Zero’s trademark feature-quality 2D hand-drawn animation and a lush soundtrack from legendary Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta further enrich and enhance the game.