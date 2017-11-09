Injustice 2: Breaking Down Red Hood’s Moves

Earlier today, we posted the news on the first trailer reveal for Red Hood in Injustice 2, who will serve as a debuting downloadable character for the game alongside Starfire and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero. While we're still waiting for trailers for those two characters, we've got plenty to look forward to with the deadly assassin, as he brings plenty of gunplay and other powerful moves to put enemies down with ease. We've got a quick breakdown of what kind of moves you can expect from the character, and while this isn't a full move list – at least, not yet, there are a lot of promising techniques that will be big hits for his fans, as well as those looking for someone new to tackle in Injustice 2.

Backfire There's a great defensive move that Red Hood can use within the game where he can dash backward while utilizing a quick blast from his guns to knock his opponent down. This is great if you've got someone approaching with a dash move, and want to put them down quickly. It's also good if you're trying to hit someone from a distance while avoiding something that may be coming in from above. The only downside is that it takes a second to roll out of, so if you miss, your opponent might just be able to get the jump on you.

Throwing Stars Throwing stars, a ninja's go-to-weapon, appear to be one of Red Hood's go-to weapons when it comes to projectiles. Not only can he throw a straightforward one like a fireball-style attack (taking a good chunk of energy off his foe), but he can also launch multiple ones in the air, creating a potential combo attack for an enemy if they launch a jumping attack towards him. While the backfire technique looks a little cooler, there's no question these throwing stars are very, very effective – especially when you can chain multiple hits together at once.

No Bullets? No Problem Along with using punches, kicks and a knife for his up-close attacks, Red Hood has a rather amusing move where he can actually pull out a gun to attempt to shoot his adversary. The thing is, it's not loaded. But he's not out of luck, as he can throw the weapon to knock them for a loop. The gun automatically bounces back to him, giving him just the time he needs to quickly load and cock it, and then shoot them. It's a mistake, but one that works greatly in his benefit, so expect to use it on more than one occasion.

Electrical (And Exploding) Fists, Guns And Throw Along with his projectile attacks, Red Hood also looks to be quite dangerous when it comes to combo attacks. He can generate electricity with a pair of prod-like weapons to deliver charged moves on his adversary. However, he can also create an explosive-like effect with certain punches in his arsenal, which can send opponents flying across the screen. You probably won't be able to use this one too often, but when it lands – oh, man, is it a hard-hitting affair. Those exploding hits can also be set up for mid-air sabotages (with an opponent in the air) or on the ground for an extra hit. For good measure, Red Hood's throw animation looks superb, as he can land a couple of hits on his opponent with his knife, then flip over them and shoot them from behind as he lands on the other side.

Now That's Gunplay Red Hood relies on his guns quite a bit. Along with the attack we described above, he can use his guns for up-close attacks, chaining them together into a combo before landing a finishing blow to make them fall to the ground. He is also able to use his guns in the air, shooting at them from a distance in case they prep any sort of projectile attack or a super. He can only stay up there so long, though, so watch out for an enemy counter-attack that will propel him across the screen. Defense plays as well here as offense.