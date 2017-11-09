Injustice 2 Super Snubs: 5 Characters In The First Game That Shouldn’t Have Been Cut

(Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) Injustice 2 will launch with a hearty selection of 29 characters (including pre-order fighter Darkseid), with an additional 9 to come via DLC, but that doesn't mean NetherRealm hasn't made its share of cuts to the roster. Over a dozen characters who were in Injustice: Gods Among Us are conspicuously missing from Injustice 2, including Ares, Hawkgirl, Deathstroke, Doomsday, Killer Frost, Lex Luthor, Lobo, Martian Manhunter, Nightwing, Raven, Shazam, Sinestro, Solomon Grundy, Zatana, and Zod. Granted, a lot of these characters are missing because they're now dead in the Injustice universe, but hey, if the Joker can come back, why not these guys? Now, some of these characters are no big loss. I don't think too many fans are crying bitter tears about Deathstroke or Killer Frost getting the axe, but a few of these removals definitely sting. So, here are five characters that should have made the jump from Injustice: Gods Among Us to Injustice 2… Note: We still don't the identities of all the DLC fighters, meaning the following five characters could still be revealed. If that happens, great! That said, until they're officially unveiled we're considering them cut.

​ (Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) Martian Manhunter The often-uncelebrated glue that holds the Justice League together, the Martian Manhunter J'onn J'onzz is one of the most capable and versatile characters in the DC Universe, having power almost equal to Superman's, as well as shapeshifting and telepathic abilities. Martian Manhunter was a DLC character in Injustice: Gods Among Us, but he was killed by Wonder Woman and Superman in the comic. J'onn J'onzz is often overlooked by DC itself, but he's easily one of the fans' most beloved characters, and deserves to be in Injustice 2. Who Martian Manhunter Could Replace: I realize Cyborg is in the upcoming Justice League movie, but does anybody really care about him? Stop trying to make Cyborg happen, DC.

​ (Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) Lobo The Main Man! The Bastich! Why the heck isn't Lobo in Injustice 2? I mean, the dude's covered in chains and spikes and has a definite taste for a bit of the old ultraviolence – he's right up NetherRealm's alley! Lobo was an Injustice: Gods Among Us DLC character, and he's still alive, so there's nothing keeping him out. Injustice 2 could stand to be a little less self-serious, and Lobo could help with that. Who Lobo Could Replace: Darkseid is cool and all, but does he serve much purpose with Brainiac also in the game? Lobo might have made a better pre-order bonus.

​ (Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) Lex Luthor Superman's eternal nemesis and the DC Universe's ultimate manipulator. In the main Injustice universe, Luthor orchestrated the destruction of Metropolis before being defeated by Batman. Meanwhile, the Earth-One Luthor was actually a well-respected good guy, but was ultimately killed by Superman. The fact that that there isn't any version of Luthor in Injustice 2 is rather odd. It just seems wrong to have a major DC Universe conflict without ol' Lex pulling the strings in some way. Who Lex Luthor Could Replace: I know The Rock will be playing him eventually, but Black Adam seems a bit out of place in Injustice 2. You can't help but think Luthor would have been a better returning villain.

​ (Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) Nightwing The first Robin, and the only one of Batman's sidekicks to really establish their own identity. Dick Grayson dies in the Injustice: Gods Among Us comic book (by falling on a small rock – no, seriously) and eventually takes up the mantle of Deadman. So, Injustice 2 cold have brought in Deadman, or just retconned the death and brought in classic Nightwing, which is what everybody wants. Who Nightwing Could Replace: Robin. Screw Damian Wayne.

​ (Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive) Zatanna Zatanna is one of the most unique and well-liked DC heroines, and not just because she rocks a mean pair of fishnets. Although that helps. Zatanna was an Injustice: Gods Among Us DLC character, although she didn't play much of a part in the game's story. Zatanna could bring a fun mind-bendy, magical element to Injustice's already convoluted story. Who Zatanna Could Replace: Dr. Fate is a neat deep dive, but Zatanna should always be the first magical character you add to any DC Comics game. So, there you are, the five Injustice: Gods Among Us fighters that definitely shouldn't have been cut. Hopefully NetherRealm finds a way to get these characters off the bench. Check out all WWG's latest Injustice 2 coverage here, and our extensive back catalog of stories, right here.