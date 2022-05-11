Injustice Creator Reveals One of His Favorite Fighters

✖

Injustice: Gods Among Us offers a number of great DC characters to choose from, and creator Ed Boon has now revealed one of his personal favorites: General Zod! Boon shared his opinion on the fighter in a post on Twitter, following a video of the Superman villain laying waste to Sinestro. While Zod is a favorite of Boon's, the character was notably missing from the sequel, prompting some fans to question why the villain was cut. Unfortunately, Boon did not offer any information in that regard, so fans will just have to speculate!

The Tweet from Ed Boon can be found embedded below.

One of my favorite Injustice fighters 👍🏻 https://t.co/8HAKG9bpkS — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 10, 2022

General Zod was not included in the Injustice base game, but was offered instead as DLC. Zod's appearance in the game was revealed in June 2013, shortly before the theatrical release of Man of Steel, where he was the main villain. Injustice 2 released four years later, and it's possible that the villain was cut as he would have been less familiar to casual audiences by that point. Of course, fighting game franchises frequently remove characters between games, which is something Mortal Kombat has done many times in the past. Sometimes, it's about balance, and other times, it's just about creating demand for a fighter's future return.

Boon's Tweet has also led to questions about a potential Injustice 3. Injustice 2 released exactly five years ago, and fans have been clamoring for a sequel, since. There are a lot of interesting ways a third game could go, and it could be the perfect opportunity to bring back Zod and some of the other characters missing from Injustice 2. Given the critical and commercial success of both games, it's hard to imagine a third game won't be released at some point, but there's simply no way of knowing when that might be. It's also possible developer NetherRealm Studios is focused on Mortal Kombat 12, which could take priority over an Injustice sequel. For now, fans will just have to enjoy the current games!

Are you surprised General Zod wasn't in Injustice 2? Would you like to see the character return in a third game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!